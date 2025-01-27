Man shot and killed by Indiana police during traffic stop in Hobart

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed by an Indiana deputy after an altercation during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

Around 4:15 p.m., a Jasper County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near the Pulaski County line on S.R. 14. According to ISP, the officer attempted to arrest the suspect, but authorities say the suspect resisted and an altercation took place.

"An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect," ISP said in a written release.

Police said during the traffic stop, the suspect was in possession of a firearm.

The Jasper County Coroner identified the person killed as Matthew Huttle, 42, of Hobart, Indiana.

An investigation is ongoing. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave per standard protocol, according to ISP.