80-year-old man shot and killed inside car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 80-year-old man was shot and killed inside a car on Chicago's South Side on Wednesday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., Chicago police said the man was sitting inside a car in the 1400 block of W. 90th St when another vehicle approached.

Police said someone got out of the vehicle and fired shots, hitting the victim in the head and back.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.