1 killed in house fire in Lemont

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was killed Wednesday night in a house fire in southwest suburban Lemont.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Lemont Fire Protection District responded to a fire that started in the basement of a one-store house in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane.

When firefighters arrived, one person had already gotten out of the home, but another person was still inside, fire officials said..

During their initial search of the building, firefighters found the person still trapped inside, and got them out.

Both people who lived in the home were taken to the hospital, but one of them died. The person's name, age, and gender have not been released.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, but due to significant smoke and fire damage, the home was left uninhabitable, according to the Lemont Fire Protection District.