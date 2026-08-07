Woman, 69, dead in house fire in Hanover Park, Illinois

A woman was found dead after a house fire late Thursday night in northwest suburban Hanover Park.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Hanover Park firefighters responded to a fire in a single-family home in the 7800 block of Kingsbury Drive, according to village officials.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters soon learned that someone might still be inside, but due to the intensity of the flames and the damage already caused by the fire, they could not search the home until the fire was extinguished.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters searched the home and found a 69-year-old woman dead inside.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Friday, but officials do not believe it was suspicious.