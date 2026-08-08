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1 killed in crash between car, school bus carrying student softball players in central Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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One person was killed in a crash between a car and a school bus carrying student softball players in central Illinois Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said they were called to the crash on Illinois Route 9 at Ford Couty 1000E Road near Gibson City shortly after 8:30 a.m.

State police said they believe a car driving on 1000E Road did not yield when getting onto Route 9 in front of the school bus, causing the bus to hit the car.

One person in the car was killed and three others were injured, Illinois State Police said.

The bus was carrying 20 students from the Hoopeston Middle School softball team, police said. None reported serious injuries, but all were taken to area hospitals to be checked out.

The superintendent of the school district confirmed the student athletes were on the bus involved in the crash, and thanked the driver for their "action to keep students safe."

The roads in the area of the intersection where the crash happened were closed Saturday morning until further notice. State police are asking drivers to see alternate routes.

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