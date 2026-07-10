2 men killed in crash involving semi truck on Chicago's South Side

Two men were killed in a crash involving a semi truck in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood on Friday morning.

Chicago police said a semi truck was turning left in the eastbound lane in the 2700 block of East 130th Street when a Dodge Grand Caravan rear-ended the truck.

Police said two men inside the Dodge were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where they both died.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.