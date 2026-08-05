1 dead, 4 injured in fiery crash in Genoa Township, Illinois

One person was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday in far northwest suburban Genoa Township.

DeKalb County Sheriff's officials said, shortly after noon, a 2025 Mazda CX-5, a Mack semi-tractor trailer hauling gravel, and a 2013 Nissan Altima collided at the intersection of Illinois Route 23 and Melms Road.

The Mazda was engulfed in flames, and all three vehicles were virtually destroyed.

The driver and two passengers of the Mazda were able to get out before the vehicle caught fire. The driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 1-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined the Mazda was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Route 23 and Melms Road, and pulled into the intersection in the path of the semi, which was headed north on Route 23 and had the right of way.

After the Mazda and the truck collided, both vehicles hit the Nissan, which was headed south on Route 23.

The driver of the Mazda was ticketed for failing to yield at a stop sign.