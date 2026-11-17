Far South Side high school students are getting ready to serve a Thanksgiving meal to seniors, prepared by them from the farm to the table.

Students at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences have been involved in every step of the process for the 14th annual Thanksgiving dinner for 450 seniors here in the 19th ward.

It's a tradition with valuable experiences, with the classroom extending from the farm to the kitchen.

Foodies like junior Jaya Courts is one of several students who learned about raising turkeys, growing vegetables, and then preparing the ingredients to serve as a Thanksgiving meal for seniors.

"That feels honestly amazing. It's kind of like you're giving back to the community. So I feel like that's very joyful and that brings a lot of joy to my heart," she said.

Instructors with the school and through the community show the students valuable skills — down to carving the birds and ensuring the proper cooking temperature.

Michele Sandifer, executive chef at Smith Village, a senior living community, is one of the instructors.

"We made cranberry sauce from scratch. We made gravy and stuffing," she said. "It was a really wholesome experience because they really do enjoy this time of year, and working this event, they really look forward to it."

Ald. Matthew O'Shea says bringing young people and seniors together through this experience is heartwarming to watch, as it strengthens the community and leaves students with valuable life skills.

"These kids learn so many different pathways. There are so many different opportunities, giving them the tools they need to go on to school or to a trade, but to lead a productive life, and you see it on the smiles in their faces and their work ethic here. These are really good kids," he said.

Also on the menu — dressing, sweet potatoes, cornbread, cranberry sauce, and for dessert, pumpkin pies.