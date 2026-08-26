Fans pay tribute to Dolly Parton at mural in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood

People around the world, including Chicago, continued to gather Wednesday to pay tribute to the late Dolly Parton.

Parton died Tuesday in Nashville at the age of 80, after a brief battle with cancer. The singer, actor, and philanthropist was a unifying force in divisive times.

In 2019, a mural honoring Parton was painted on a gate on the east side of Broadway between Bryn Mawr and Catalpa avenues in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood

The gate stands in front of The Lytle House, an event venue with indoor-outdoor space. Owner Michelle Lytle, who operates the space with her wife, Robyn, told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2019 that she chose to honor Parton because of Parton's commitment to LGBTQ+ rights and simply because she was a big fan of Parton's music.

People gathered in front of the mural and left tributes on Wednesday. A letter from an 8-year-old girl named Corinne read, "I will miss you," followed by about 30 exclamation points.

Another fan, Roya Baharestani, said she watched Parton's 1980 movie, "9 to 5," about 10 times.

"It was a milestone for working people, that movie. It was fun and it was serious at the same time," Baharestani said. "We all loved her songs, and even though I haven't been in America all my life — I'm an immigrant — she told my story too."

Fake eyelashes and pink hats were left behind at the mural in Edgewater, as a homage to Parton's glitz and glam. But of course, Parton is known for much more than her contributions in Hollywood and Tennessee, including her passion for rescue animals.

Parton's philanthropy also touched millions of kids across the U.S. through her Imagination Library, which provides free books for children every month. Thousands of Chicago families take part in the program.

"I read it for my little brothers, and they've just always had a great connection with that literature, so I've always had a great connection with her," said Godwin Mwesigwa. "So I was so saddened by her passing."

"She has always been the epitome of what I think a Christian should be," said Kristin Brandt. "She supported the LGBTQ community, which I'm a part of."

"You know, she has a legacy, and we were blessed to have her," said Rick Velon.

There was still plenty of space to add memories at the Dolly Parton mural on Wednesday. Again, it is located on the gate of the Lytle House, at 5517 N. Broadway, next to the Chicago Empowerment Center and three buildings down from the former Pasteur restaurant that was recently taken over by the Everywhere Social Club.