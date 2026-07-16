Family of Indiana teen badly injured in La Porte County school bus crash sues Amazon

The family of an Indiana teenager is suing Amazon over a school bus crash that badly injured their son.

Shawn Akison pleaded guilty and is serving time for driving under the influence for the 2025 crash. On May 8, 2025, Akison struck a school bus carrying a high school baseball team from La Porte County while working as an Amazon delivery driver.

Attorneys for the family said 17-year-old Lucas Bradshaw was ejected from the bus in the crash and suffered brain injuries, hemorrhage, a broken arm and was in a coma for nearly two months.

The lawsuit accuses Amazon of failing to do a proper background check and letting Akison continue to drive for them despite past violations they stay stretched back decades, including license suspensions and substance abuse-related incidents in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. They said he was also arrested for heroin possession few months before the crash.

Amazon released a statement saying, "This was a tragedy, and our hearts are with the families affected as they recover and the entire LaPorte County community. Given this is active litigation, we have no further comment."