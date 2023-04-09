Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing in South Austin hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a car in the South Austin neighborhood Saturday night.

Chicago police say around 9:48 p.m. the victim, a 55-year-old man, was crossing, in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, when a gray Jaguar sedan turned eastbound and struck the victim.

The sedan did not stop and continued eastbound on Jackson.

The victim suffered major head trauma and was transported by the Chicago Fired Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody,

Area detectives are investigating.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 7:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.