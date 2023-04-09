Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing in South Austin hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a car in the South Austin neighborhood Saturday night.

Chicago police say around 9:48 p.m. the victim, a 55-year-old man, was crossing, in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, when a gray Jaguar sedan turned eastbound and struck the victim.

The sedan did not stop and continued eastbound on Jackson.

The victim suffered major head trauma and was transported by the Chicago Fired Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody,

Area detectives are investigating.