Visitation for fallen CFD Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk happening Wednesday

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The visitation for fallen Chicago firefighter Jan Tchoryk is this afternoon.

The Chicago Fire Department lieutenant died one week ago during a high-rise fire in Gold Coast.

CBS 2'S Mugo Odigwe reports from Norridge where the visitation is happening.

Tchoryk's visitation will take place at Cumberland Chapels later this afternoon.

The 55-year-old fire lieutenant collapsed in the stairways one week ago today while responding to a fire in the Gold Coast.

An autopsy from the medical examiner's office determined he died of natural causes.

Visitation today will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with his funeral being held tomorrow morning at Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Meanwhile, visitation for fallen Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt, who also died in the line of duty last week, will be held tomorrow at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

His funeral will be held Friday at House of Hope Chicago.

We will have live coverage of Tchoryk's funeral services tomorrow live on air and on our streaming network starting at 9:30 a.m.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 6:42 AM

