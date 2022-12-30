Man charged with posing as city inspector during thefts in Rogers Park, Oak Lawn

The above video is from a previous report

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man who has posed as a city inspector and tricked people into parting with their money has been arrested on charges stemming from recent scams in Chicago and Oak Lawn.

Ronald Browning, 74, has been charged with one count of felony theft in connection with a ruse at Reilly's Daughter bar & grill in Oak Lawn, according to Oak Lawn police.

Police said Browning entered the bar on Dec. 19 around 11:30 a.m., while wearing a yellow reflective vest, and identified himself as an inspector. When an employee went to the back of the business to get a manager, Browning stole a cash box and left the business. According to Cook County court documents, Browning made off with $1,700 in cash.

Browning also has been charged in connection with two similar scams in Rogers Park. He is facing two felony counts of burglary for ripping off a UPS Store and a Tropical Smoothie Café, both on the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road on Dec. 13.

According to a police report, he was arrested the same day in the 5600 block of South King Drive in the Washington Park neighborhood, but soon began complaining he couldn't breathe, and that his left leg was injured. He also vomited at the scene, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

While in custody, a background check revealed he had outstanding arrest warrants from Park Ridge and Crown Point, Indiana, for larceny. He also has been linked to other thefts in Alsip, Burbank, and Evergreen Park, according to the arrest report.

He is being held without bond at Cook County Jail.

Last Friday, Chicago Police issued a community alert about a man who identified himself as an inspector and claimed to be to checking on a gas leak at a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park – close to Loyola University. Police said the man then demanded money for his services and claimed to be a City of Chicago employee.

Aaron Johnson, a manager at the Kilwins ice cream and sweet shop at 310 S. Michigan Ave. downtown, recognized the man right away.

"That's him," Johnson said. "That's definitely him."

Johnson said the man pulled the same ruse at the downtown Kilwins during the summer.

"He faked as if he was checking carbon monoxide levels - which I didn't know that we didn't even have, because we're in an updated building - and he scammed us out of a payment as if he was on the phone with our owner," Johnson said.

Back in August, the man entered the Kilwins on Michigan Avenue, and he said he had spoken with the owner - even using her name. He said he needed to inspect carbon monoxide levels in the back.

When he came out, the man said the levels were dangerously high, and also said he needed to be paid $170 in cash for his services.

Last week, Oak Lawn police sent out a tweet, saying the same man impersonated an inspector at a business there.

He wears a neon work vest and even speaks into a walkie talkie – so as to make his work look legitimate.

"He's basically doing the same thing," Johnson said. "I guess he's having conversations with whoever - to act as if he's like friendly and like, 'I already talked to the person above, so you don't have to worry about it.'"

Browning has not yet been charged in connection with the ruse at Kilwins.