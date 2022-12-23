Man posing as city inspector, demanding money strikes again in Chicago, Oak Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told back in August you about a fake inspector who poses as a Chicago employee and tricks people into parting with their money.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, the inspector is back at it. It appears he hit two more businesses – one in the city and one in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

On Friday, police issued a community alert about a man who identified himself as an inspector and sked to check on a gas leak at a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park – close to Loyola University. Police said the man then demanded money for his services and claimed to be a City of Chicago employee.

This happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 11:15 a.m., police said.

Aaron Johnson, a manager at the Kilwins ice cream and sweet shop at 310 S. Michigan Ave. downtown, recognized the man right away.

"That's him," Johnson said. "That's definitely him."

Johnson said the man pulled the same ruse at the downtown Kilwins during the summer.

"He faked as if he was checking carbon monoxide levels - which I didn't know that we didn't even have, because we're in an updated building - and he scammed us out of a payment as if he was on the phone with our owner," Johnson said.

Back in August, the man entered the Kilwins on Michigan Avenue, and he said he had spoken with the owner - even using her name. He said he needed to inspect carbon monoxide levels in the back.

When he came out, the man said the levels were dangerously high, and also said he needed to be paid $170 in cash for his services.

On Wednesday, Oak Lawn police sent out a tweet, saying the same man impersonated an inspector at a business there.

This offender impersonated an inspector and committed a theft from a local business. If you see him please call 911. pic.twitter.com/Yov02Otrlt — Oak Lawn Police Dept (@OakLawnPD) December 21, 2022

He wears a neon work vest and even speaks into a walkie talkie – so as to make his work look legitimate.

"He's basically doing the same thing," Johnson said. "I guess he's having conversations with whoever - to act as if he's like friendly and like, 'I already talked to the person above, so you don't have to worry about it.'"

Johnson says now that the same man has now hit three locations with his ruse since August, he hopes the city worker impersonator is caught soon.

Chicago police say if you see the man, you should call 911 immediately and take down any vehicle information - especially a license plate number.