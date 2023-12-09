4 robbed at gunpoint while attempting to buy cell phone using Facebook Marketplace on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after four people were robbed while attempting to buy a cell phone through Facebook Marketplace on the city's West Side.

The robberies happened between Nov. 5 and Dec. 4 during the afternoon and evening hours.

Police say the victims would go to meet with the seller to buy the item and were robbed at gunpoint by three men after approaching a building. In one of the robberies, the victim was chased by the offenders after taking his property.

Incident times and locations:

5400 block of West Washington Boulevard on Nov. 25, at 12:28 p.m.

3700 block of West Arthington Street on Dec. 2, at 4:25 p.m.

3700 block of West Arthington Street on Dec. 3, at 1:30 p.m.

3700 block of West Arthington Street on Dec. 4, between 7:40 -7:50 p.m.

The offenders were described as three African-American men between 20 and 35 years of age. One of the men had a chipped front left tooth and another had a tattoo on his face.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253.