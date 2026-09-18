Frankfort, Illinois couple turned five acres into a farm with a life-changing purpose

Meet a couple who say what began as a message from above is helping some wonderful people down on the farm.

Sherri and Damion Navarro had never planted anything in their lives, but that all changed in 2020 as a thought began to blossom.

"It all started with planting a seed in our lives, I would say; you know, a thought, just a thought that I think God just placed in our hearts," Sherri said.

Six years ago, the Navarros bought five acres of land in south suburban Frankfort to use as storage for Damion's construction company.

"But we didn't know God had a different plan," Damion said.

Soon after, a friend told them the land was zoned for agricultural use.

"It's a shame we don't teach our kids how to farm," Sherri said.

The kids included Sherri and Damion's son Carter, who has Down syndrome. Like other parents of children with special needs, the Navarros had concerns about the future.

"I know some of our fears are like, what's going to happen when we're gone? Or where are they going to live? Who's going to take care of them? What are they going to do?" Sherri said. "Now he has a place to come. He has a place to work."

So do a lot of other people with developmental and physical disabilities. They are the farmers, who garden, tend to animals, and – like Hailey Legrand – are growing skills.

"How to garden, like weeding and harvesting, and we even learn how to water the plants, and we sometimes cook," Hailey said.

"When you plant something, you maintain it, you harvest it, you have a final product. It shows you that self-worth," Damion said.

And it's fun. Everything grown at Navarro Farm gets turned into sauces that are sold at their farmstand, Carter's Corner, as well as at Chicago area farmers markets and restaurants.

The animals at Navarro Farm are gentle. Farmer David Hushka likes that.

"The goats I like, because I like to feed them. I like the pigs," he said.

There are plenty of social activities for the farmers, staff, and families.

"They have more outlets, they have more friends, they have more opportunities to do stuff, go and do and experience things together," Damion said.

They also get the chance to take the stage at the annual "Farmers Got Talent" show. David was one of the many performers.

"I liked it. I danced to Justin Timberlake," he said.

"It's a beautiful thing," Sherri said. "There is nothing that they can't do."

The surrounding community sees that.

"They've opened up their hearts and their mind, come to Navarro Farm, and they see our individuals as people and their capabilities, not their disabilities," Damion said

Sherri and Damion said coming to Navarro Farm will change your life. Staffer Hannah Sabbia said that's what happened to her.

"I found it during a difficult time in my life. … They took me in, and they love on me, support me," she said. "The amount of love I feel here is unbelievable."

The sign on the barn reads "A Place To Grow."

"It's a place to grow for not just the farmers here, but every single person that sets foot on this property," Sherri said.

"The seed was planted in our lief, and we've been watering it ever since," Damion said.

Visiting Navarro Farm just might change your life. Sherri and Damion said the door's always open.