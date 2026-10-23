Unique Chicago exercise class uses Motown music to get everyone moving

Even hearing the word exercise can stir up a little dread in many people, but some seniors in Chicago would tell you don't sweat it, just bop to the beat.

Seniors in the free chair workout classes hosted by Chicago Fit 4 Life move to Motown and get a world-class workout.

"We have the music that everyone loves; all your Motown favorites. We have a DJ," owner Siddiqu Muhammad said. "We have just a group of people that are excited to be around each other."

Every Tuesday morning, Muhammad fills the ballroom at Royal Estates in Dolton with Motown magic, and a very cool vibe.

"Exercise classes can be a little bit intimidating, but, as you can see from our classes, it's more like a family reunion," he said. "When you're in Motown, you think about all your favorite memories, and you don't even think about exercise. So, a lot of people come just to hear the music, and then they end up with something that can be life changing."

It might look easy, but don't let the chair part fool you.

"With a chair fitness class, you get a chance to sit down, you get a chance to hold onto something, but you still get the cardio and the resistance training that you need," Siddiqu said.

He has been a personal trainer for almost 20 years. About three months ago, he decided to expand his reach.

"Personal training sometimes can be a little expensive, and it's just one on one, so I said where could I really impact the community most? And, having a free class, everyone could afford it," he said.

The Motown motivation comes from Siddiqu's mom, Aeasha.

"I really was trying to think of an idea to get her to exercise, because her son's a personal trainer, but just like anyone else, no one wants to take advice from your son," Siddiqu said. "So, I said, 'You know something? She's going to have a very difficult time turning down this music.'"

Aeasha said he'll get no argument from her.

"Music is a motivator," she said. "For me, it's really helped me physically, because it helps me build strength, endurance."

But why Motown music?

"On a Sunday morning, my mother was just being so happy listening to this music," Siddiqu said. "So, because she loves the music so much, then I grew to love the music as well. She's my inspiration."

Aeasha said that goes both ways.

"It feels good being his mom," she said. "He's teaching me to stay healthy."

One recent class was dedicated to breast cancer awareness. Many of the folks either survived breast cancer or know someone who struggled with it, including Siddiqu and Aeasha, whose daughter, Halimah, died from breast cancer.

"She was 38 years old. She passed away of metastatic breast cancer," Aeasha said. "She fought a good fight. God had different plans for her."

Aeasha's necklace is important, too.

"1985, that's the year she was born in, and she wore this all the time, so now I wear this all the time," she said.

More than music, there's a lot of love in the room. And there's more than just seniors.

The chair athletes range in age from 83-year-old Annette down to 19-year-old Ze'Sha. Even Dolton Mayor Jason House stopped by to join in.

Siddiqu said helping all kinds of people is his life's work.

Asked how her son turned out to be such a good guy, Aeasha's message was simple.

"He had a great mom. Yeah, he had a great mom," she said.

What's Siddiqu's message?

"Exercise is a saving grace," he said. "When you don't feel like doing it, do it twice."