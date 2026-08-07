9-year-old bowler from Chicago suburbs beats field of adults in Indiana tournament

What does it take to bowl a perfect game? Tenacity, skill, and experience. Nine-year-old Landen Henderson, of Maywood, has all three.

"He's always had a ball in his hand, even before he could walk," said his mother, Keya. "We drilled his very first bowling ball before he was 2."

Keya doubles as Landen's chauffeur and biggest fan, and she has plenty to be proud of.

In May, Landen beat a field of adult bowlers to become the youngest winner ever in the Indiana Times Classic Bowling Tournament. He asked his parents to compete, and said that would be his birthday present.

How did he win? Landen has a simple explanation.

"The guy that came in second, he needed to shoot a score to beat me and he didn't," Landen said.

Landen has a whole history of wins under his belt; more than you can imagine.

Recently, he was honored for his accomplishments at Rate Field, with a shout-out on the field and the jumbotron during a White Sox game.

"I went onto the field, and I was just on jumbotron," he said. "I was kind of nervous, because there were a lot of people, but then also I had a lot of fun."

Landen bowls three to five times a week, and comes from a family that's been bowling for generations. His parents met at the bowling alley.

So who is Landen's toughest competition so far?

"Probably my mom," he said. "She knows my game better than anyone else."

"I have to oftentimes remind him that I still have it. Even though I'm a little older than him, I still have it," Keya said.

Keya's a champ as well, with several big wins to her credit, but she said it's her son's curiosity that makes him a winner.

"He is always learning, he is information seeking, and he's very independent," she said. "He's an only child of older parents, so he's very mature."

His principal, Carnita Nash, first met Landen way back in his pre-k days, and she's pretty proud, too.

"Having that quality to be driven and goal-oriented is amazing at such a young age," she said. "That's something he's always had. We're just seeing it more now as he grows older."

Landen's had to grow up a little faster than some kids his age. His family has been through a lot this past year or so.

"About six months after losing my mother, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," Keya said.

Keya said Landen put his own fears aside to support her.

"I said that for Halloween he should have been a lifesaver," she said. "He saved me. He gave me purpose where I struggled."

Back on the lanes, Landen is just part of the team. His principal said that's part of his charm.

"He's a very compassionate loving kid," Nash said.

Which inspires his friends Naekel and Amir to cheer him on even more.

"He's a pretty cool guy. He's a great bowler," Naekel said.

"He's cool. He's like, very tame, like, respectful," Amir said.

His father, Jarade, said great bowling is only part of success.

"Our biggest message for him was learn how to lose, because that's how you win," he said. "You're going to have a lot of losses, a lot of wins, just remain humble."

Does Landen have any bowling tips?

"To, like, not worry about the score when you're just a beginner. But then, also, don't worry about the score when you already know how to bowl. Just have fun," he said.

Landen's parents said they're hoping a college scholarship in bowling is in his future.