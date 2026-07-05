Extra-alarm fire rips through building on Chicago's Near South Side

An extra-alarm fire broke out in a building on Chicago's Near South Side early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in a building in the 2500 block of South Wabash Avenue before dawn. Flames and smoke were seen pouring from the apartment building as crews battled the fire.

The fire appeared to affect a garage area.

People who live in the building said they woke up to a large response from firefighters.

"I was knocked out. I just woke up to them knocking on the door, banging on the door, trying to get everybody up out of there," a man said.

"We were sleeping, and our blackout curtains were like orange," a woman said. "We could see like everything lit up outside of our apartment, and so we ran into the living room, and that's when we saw the fire outside of the window."

Chicago fire officials said no one was hurt in the fire. There was no word on any displacements.