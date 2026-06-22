Explosion prompts evacuation at mobile home park in Dixon, Illinois

An explosion prompted a major evacuation in Dixon, Illinois, Monday morning.

Police said a home exploded in the 1500 block of Estates Road in the Chateau Estates mobile home park.

One person was inside the home at the time, and was taken to OSF St. Katherine Medical Center in Dixon in an unspecified condition.

As of just after 9 a.m., Dixon police said there were still elevated gas levels in the area. Thus, all 300 to 400 residents of the 106 addresses at the Chateau Estates mobile home park had to be evacuated.

Dixon Police Department

An emergency shelter was being set up at Reagan Middle School in Dixon. Meanwhile, Nicor Gas was on the scene monitoring gas and helping with safety operations.

Anchor Road was closed between Routes 38 and 52 in the wake of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Dixon is located on the Rock River in Lee County, 43 mile from Rockford and 103 miles from Chicago.