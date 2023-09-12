Watch CBS News
Mystery surrounding Evergreen Park's insect infestation solved

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's an answer to an insect invasion in southwest suburban Evergreen Park.

Over the weekend, dozens of people posted on social media asking about the swarms of pests in their pools, outdoor furniture, and even in front of cars on the road.

An entomologist said the bugs were winged ants.

And while annoying, they are harmless and should disappear in a few days.

