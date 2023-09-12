Watch CBS News

Questions surrounding Evergreen Park's insect infestation resolved

Over the weekend, dozens of people posted on social media asking about the swarms of pests in their pools, outdoor furniture, and even in front of cars on the road. An entomologist said the bugs were winged ants.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.