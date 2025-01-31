Man charged with shooting 2 people at cemetery during fight at burial service in Evergreen Park, Illinois

Man charged in shooting at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park

Man charged in shooting at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with shooting two people on Wednesday at a cemetery in southwest suburban Evergreen Park.

Roger Nava, 23, has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Roger Nava is charged with shooting two men during a fight at a burial service at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park, Illinois. Cook County Sheriff

Cook County Sheriff's police said, around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nava shot two men and pointed his gun at a third man, following a fight during a burial service at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park.

Two men, ages 24 and 25, were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's officers later found Nava near the cemetery and took him into custody. Two guns were recovered from his possession.

At Nava's first court appearance on Friday at the Markham courthouse, a judge ordered him held in jail until a detention hearing on Feb. 5 at the Bridgeview courthouse.