Evanston YWCA program helps domestic violence survivors train for culinary careers

A new program in Evanston is helping people who have survived domestic violence build a path toward financial independence through the kitchen.

The Young Women's Christian Association in Evanston is training participants for careers in the food-service industry.

For one graduate, the program was more than job training, but the start of her new business and a new life.

The YWCA program is a lot more than just learning how to cook. For graduate Marina Sauphin Hill, it became her first step toward starting over, independence and living her dream.

She says before coming to the U.S., she loved cooking at her home in Liberia, West Africa. She moved to the States in 2018 on a fiancé visa with her daughter.

When they got here, her relationship changed.

"When we came here, it was a different story," she said. "The relationship was not okay. It was really abusive."

Hill found the YWCA's culinary program and learned skills that opened the door to something much bigger.

The free workforce program offered her hands-on culinary training with Chef Paige Dyer. In just six months, Hill got a mentor and a certificate and a new path.

"I wanted to come go to culinary school and start my own business," she said. "I got all the tools that I needed to start my dreams."

"I'm always happy to see Martina and see what she's doing next," Chef Dyer said.

Chef says the program is designed in part for people who may be starting over — including survivors of domestic violence and others facing barriers to getting a job.

"If, you know, life is dealing you a bad card, if you have that skill that is something that you can do and make money ... If you don't know how to boil water, I will teach you how to boil water. We'll start there," she said.

Hill is now an official business owner, launching her catering business out of a ghost kitchen — selling her food at local festivals and bottling her own juice from a secret recipe, but says you can taste every ingredient.

She hosted the official launch of her business, Taste of Liberia cuisine, at her home — serving up her own taste from back home. Nearly 70 people showed up to support.

"It was a dream coming true for me. The community supported me a lot ... the Liberian community. It was a big deal for me. This program opened a lot of doors for me," she said.

Hill's story is one organizers hope to replicate, turning skills into a paycheck and eventually into economic independence.

"I believed in myself. I didn't know how long, I didn't know when, but I knew I was going to get there."

The proud wife, mother and independent Hill is using the skills she learned to build something of her own.

Organizers say the program requires no previous culinary experience and is designed to meet people where they are.

The YWCA says the program is currently expanding thanks to a grant. They will be increasing the number of trainees it can serve annually from 16 to 24.