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Some Evanston residents asked to shelter in place amid high-pressure gas line break

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Some Evanston, Illinois, residents are being asked to shelter in place due to a high-pressure gas line break on Friday morning. 

The City of Evanston officials said the Evanston Fire Department and Nicor Gas are responding to the gas line break in the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue. 

Evanston officials said that while evacuations are not needed, residents should shelter in place and avoid the area from Noyes Street to Simpson Avenue.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

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