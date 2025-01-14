Evanston, Illinois modifies Welcoming City Ordinance to strengthen protection for immigrants

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Evanston this week approved several changes to its Welcoming City Ordinance in the interest of trying to protect undocumented immigrants.

One such change approved by the Evanston City Council prohibits the sharing of city databases or information with federal immigration authorities, or with third parties that do not affirm the information will not be used for immigration enforcement.

Another change clarifies that Evanston city officials may not participate in civil immigration enforcement by any agency—including private contractors. The City of Evanston will still comply with valid criminal warrants.

The revisions also include the closing of loopholes that allowed limited city involvement in immigration enforcement, codifying practices assisting immigrants who are victims of crime in obtaining specific visas, providing immigration resource information through public services such as 311, and ensuring that immigration law enforcement operations are limited in Evanston public buildings to the greatest extent possible under the law.

"By taking these steps, the City of Evanston aims to uphold its values of community trust and safety while ensuring every resident has the opportunity to thrive," the City of Evanston said in a news release. "Together, we are building a vibrant, inclusive community for all."

On Wednesday, the Chicago City Council is also expected to vote on a proposal that could change Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance—but in the direction of more leeway for enforcement rather than less.

A proposed amendment to the Chicago Welcoming City Ordinance would allow Chicago Police to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when they have arrested an undocumented immigrant for certain crimes. This includes everything from selling drugs and prostitution to loitering.

Some city leaders and immigration advocates have rallied against the proposed change in Chicago, and opponents say it could pose significant legal risks to the city.

But Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), who has endorsed the plan for changes to the ordinance, said helping the Trump administration catch criminals will protect law-abiding immigrants from mass deportation.