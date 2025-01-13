Activists protest proposed changes to Chicago's sanctuary city ordinance

Advocates rally against proposed changes to Chicago's sanctuary city rules

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders and immigration advocates rallied Monday against a proposal that would change Chicago's sanctuary city rules.

The amendment to the Welcoming City Ordinance would allow Chicago Police to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when they have arrested an undocumented immigrant for certain crimes.

That includes everything from selling drugs and prostitution to loitering.

Chicago alderpeople, and opponents representing several Chicago activist and community groups, gathered at City Hall on Monday to protest the amendment.

They say it could pose significant legal risks in the city.

"This amendment to the Welcoming City Ordinance will reopen the city's risk to serious financial liability because of the systemic violations of the 4th Amendment in ICE's detainer practice," said Mark Fleming of the National Immigrant Justice Center. "Just this past year, New York City had to agree to pay $92.5 million for moving people unlawfully under the 4th Amendment on ICE detainers."

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), who has endorsed the plan for changes to the ordinance, said helping the Trump administration catch criminals will protect law-abiding immigrants from mass deportation.

A vote on the proposal is expected Wednesday.