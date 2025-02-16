Evanston, Illinois to begin issuing dog beach passes Monday, Feb. 17

It may be the dead of winter for a while longer, but Evanston is getting ready for beach days — and wants to make sure those with four-legged friends are prepared.

The Evanston Dog Beach will officially open on March 1. But passes are available on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 17 — from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The passes are available at the following locations:

Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St.

Chandler-Newberger Community Center, 1028 Central St.

Prieto Community Center, 430 Asbury Ave.

Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St. Dog beach passes are available at Robert Crown, and only Robert Crown, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

Owners will need to bring vaccination forms for their pets.

The passes are free for residents living in Evanston zip codes 60201 and 60202.

For everyone else, the passes cost $200 for the first dog and $75 for the second.

The Evanston dog beach is located just south of Clark Street Beach, at 1801 Sheridan Rd., which in turn is just south of the Northwestern University campus.