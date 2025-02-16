Evanston, Illinois to begin issuing dog beach passes Monday, Feb. 17
It may be the dead of winter for a while longer, but Evanston is getting ready for beach days — and wants to make sure those with four-legged friends are prepared.
The Evanston Dog Beach will officially open on March 1. But passes are available on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 17 — from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The passes are available at the following locations:
- Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave.
- Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St.
- Chandler-Newberger Community Center, 1028 Central St.
- Prieto Community Center, 430 Asbury Ave.
Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St. Dog beach passes are available at Robert Crown, and only Robert Crown, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.
Owners will need to bring vaccination forms for their pets.
The passes are free for residents living in Evanston zip codes 60201 and 60202.
For everyone else, the passes cost $200 for the first dog and $75 for the second.
The Evanston dog beach is located just south of Clark Street Beach, at 1801 Sheridan Rd., which in turn is just south of the Northwestern University campus.