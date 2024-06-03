Evanston beaches closed as divers search for missing swimmer

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- All beaches in north suburban Evanston were closed to swimmers on Monday afternoon, as police and fire crews searched the water after receiving reports of a swimmer in trouble.

Around 3:15 p.m., Evanston police and fire crews responded to a call of a swimmer lost in the water at Greenwood Street Beach, in the 1100 block of Lake Shore Boulevard.

According to initial reports, the swimmer went under the water and did not resurface.

All Evanston beaches were closed to swimmers as rescue crews searched the water.

At the time the swimmer was reported missing, conditions on Lake Michigan were relatively calm, with waves of only a couple feet high.

Both divers and crews in boats and jet skis could be seen searching the water as of 4:50 p.m.