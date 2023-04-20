Interim CPD Supt. Eric Carter to retire on May 15; same day Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson takes offce

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interim Chicago Police Supt. Eric Carter will be retiring from the department on May 15, the same day Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will be sworn into office, further thinning the top ranks at CPD as the new mayor takes office.

"To the residents of Chicago, law enforcement agencies, clergy, community leaders, and the many organizations who work each day beside CPD, thank you. Your continued partnership strengthens public safety daily across our great city," Carter said in a statement. "It has been my greatest honor to serve as your Interim Superintendent and I have committed to working with Mayor-Elect Johnson to ensure that our department continues to deliver transformational service to Chicago's residents and visitors throughout the summer season, as the search for a permanent Superintendent continues and the subsequent transition."

Carter took over as interim superintendent last month after former Supt. David Brown resigned on March 16.

In 30 years with CPD, Carter had held several top command posts, including as Chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism and Special Operations, Deputy Chief of the Special Functions Division, Deputy Chief of the Bureau of Organized Crime, and Commander of both the 4th (South Chicago) District and 6th (Gresham) District.

His retirement marks another significant departure for the top ranks at the Chicago Police Department, ahead of the traditional summer spike in crime in Chicago, after former Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan left in February for a job with Google.

The new Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability already has launched a search for a new permanent superintendent. The commission is holding a series of public hearings on the job opening before recommending a panel of three finalists to the new mayor. Johnson may either nominate one of those finalists for confirmation by the City Council, or ask the commission to begin a new search.