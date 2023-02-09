Watch CBS News
Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan leaving, source says

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is leaving the department, a source confirmed.

A source within the Chicago Police Department and with direct knowledge of the personnel move confirmed to CBS 2's Charlie De Mar that Deenihan is leaving for a job with Google.

Deenihan, a 25-year veteran of the department, became chief of detectives in 2020.

He previously served as deputy chief of detectives, commander of Area Central detectives, and commander of Internal Affairs, and as an Area South homicide lieutenant.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 6:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

