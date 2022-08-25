Englewood opens new business incubator with the E.G. Woode Initiative

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new business incubator opened in Englewood, providing opportunities for four minority entrepreneurs and their businesses.

The E.G. Woode Initiative is a cooperative effort, hosting Powell's Barbershop, Marie Wesley, Momentum Coffee and Beehyyve in the former liquor store at 63rd and May.

Back in June, CBS 2 checked in with these businesses, getting their new location ready.

"We give them the rundown of what's actually here and their whole head kind of tilts to the side, and say 'Oh, I didn't expect that.' That's what we want," said Deon Lucas of the E.G. Woode Initiative.

The E.G.Woode Incubator is located in one of 10 priority areas included in the initial phase of Chicago Mayor Lightfoot's INVEST South/West Commercial Corridor Improvement Strategy.