Englewood Breakroom pop-up plaza aims to help community grow stronger

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a neighborhood pop-up with the goal of bringing the community together for music, sports, and shopping in one place.

The Englewood Breakroom at 63rd and Justine streets might look like a collection of colorful shipping containers, but it's so much more. Inside you'll find jewelry designs and clothing from retailers in Englewood.

That is just one of the many unique things people will find, when visiting The Englewood Breakroom.

There's also a stage for live music performances and fashion shows; a multi-use court for basketball, volleyball, and tennis; a concession stand; and shipping containers transformed into mini boutiques where local entrepreneurs can sell their goods.

The community gathering spot has been billed as a welcome addition to the 63rd Street corridor, where many new businesses have opened in recent years.

"I see this as a part of reducing violence, increasing resources coming straight to community residents. It's going to be very important," said Cecile De Mello, executive director of the non-profit Teamwork Englewood.

De Mello has called Englewood home for more than a decade.

"I'm a little emotional about it. This space has been vacant for a few years," she said.

De Mello joined forces with Corey Luckett, the owner of clothing retailer Englewood Branded, to create this unique pop-up experience for the community.

"We encourage people to come down and check out the space, be a part of what we have going on, and just show the difference in the reality of towards what's displayed on television from what happens over here in Englewood," Luckett said.

De Mello and Luckett are seeing their vision come to life through a $500,000 grant from the city's Chicago Recovery Plan, a city donated lot, along with state and private donations.

Nayeli Carroll has lived in Englewood her entire life; 17 years.

"I definitely think it's going to be an opportunity where the community grows stronger," she said. "This is definitely something positive, and it's definitely something that's going to bring the community better."

The pop up is supposed to be here for three years. Luckett and De Mello are hoping to secure funding to keep it here for years to come.