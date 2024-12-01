Chicago winter parking ban takes effect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago gave drivers a reprieve from the city's winter overnight parking ban when it went into effect Sunday morning—thanks to the long holiday weekend.

Drivers who parked overnight on 107 miles of certain main streets only got warning flyers early Sunday morning. On Monday morning, there will be no such luck.

Even if there is no snow on the ground, parking is banned between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. seven days a week on 107 miles of the city's main streets between Dec. 1 and April 1. The purpose is to make sure snow plows, CTA buses, and emergency vehicles can move freely on the city's busiest streets should snow start falling.

Signs warning drivers of the winter parking restrictions are posted on affected streets.

Contrary to what some have posted on social media, this ban does not affect all major Chicago streets—in fact, it does not affect many overall. But signs are posted where the ban is in effect, and drivers are nonetheless caught off guard every year.

The affected Chicago roads include parts of, though not necessarily all of, Foster Avenue, Division Street, Madison Street, Midway Plaisance, 79th Street, 103rd Street, Milwaukee Avenue, Archer Avenue, Central Avenue, Kedzie Avenue, State Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and Cottage Grove Avenue. Clark Street and Devon Avenue area also part of the ban, but only in Rogers Park, and Cermak Road is affected for half a mile in the South Loop.

Parts of other Chicago streets are also affected. The city has released a map.

Cars parked on the impacted streets during the winter overnight parking ban will be towed, and the car's owner will face a $60 ticket, a $150 towing fee, and a $25 per day storage fee. Vehicles will be towed to one of two city impound lots – at 10301 S. Doty Av. or at 701 N. Sacramento Blvd.

In addition to the winter overnight parking ban, the city also bans parking on 500 miles of city streets when 2 or more inches of snow are expected. Although rarely activated, the 2-inch snow parking ban is aimed to help the city clear other main streets during heavier snowfalls. Cars parked on those streets when the 2-inch snow ban is implemented could be ticketed, or relocated to another street.

Drivers can call 311 to find out if their car was towed due to the ban.