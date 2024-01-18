Employee robbed at gunpoint inside Southwest Side Chicago Wingstop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating following an armed robbery at a restaurant in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday morning.

The robbery happened just after midnight at a Wingstop located in the 2000 block of West 47th Street.

CPD officers responded to the scene where the employee told them that a masked man entered the restaurant armed with a handgun. He complied and the robber fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area 5 detectives were investigating.