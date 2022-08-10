Emotional reunion after thieves steal man's car with 1-year-old son inside in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was just a matter of minutes, but it likely felt like eternity for a father when his car was stolen with his toddler inside.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the father was overcome with emotion as he held tightly onto his son outside McCormick Place, where they were reunited. The photo says it all - father and son, safe, close together again.

Steve Eisen

According to Chicago Police, the chain of events all started just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The 51-year-old father was standing next to his car in the 0-99 block of East 23rd Street when another car pulled up and someone jumped out and into his - taking off with the 1-year-old boy.

The thief sped northbound on Wabash Avenue, then ditched the car on Indiana Avenue near Cermak Road before taking ff.

Thankfully, the little boy wasn't hurt.

Our cameras rolling as Chicago police checked out an Audi sport-utility vehicle that is believed to be the other car involved in all of this.

Police late Wednesday were still looking for the crew behind all of this, Detectives are actively investigating.