Murder trial to begin for man charged in shooting death of CPD Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jury selection has begun for the man charged with shooting and killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French and wounding her partner in 2021.

French, 29, was killed in August 2021 while conducting a traffic stop in Englewood. Her partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., was shot and paralyzed.

Ella French Chicago Police

Emonte Morgan, 23, is facing an 85-count indictment in the shooting, charging him with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, and other felonies.

Jury selection began Monday morning at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

His brother, Eric Morgan, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors said Eric Morgan handed over his car keys during a traffic stop near 63rd and Bell on Aug. 7, 2021, but Emonte Morgan refused to put down his drink and cell phone, leading to a struggle with French, Yanez, and a third officer, Joshua Blas.

Emonte Morgan is accused of firing several shots at the officers during the struggle, hitting French and Yanez. Police also shot Emonte Morgan after he opened fire.

In the meantime, Eric Morgan ran off but was later caught by Blas.

Several other officers responded, putting French and Yanez into squad cars to bring them to the hospital. Doctors were unable to save French. Yanez lost an eye and was left paralyzed below the waist.