Elmhurst Youth Baseball team honored at city council meeting

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) -- The Elmhurst Youth Baseball team got knocked out in the Great Lakes Regionals – and didn't quite make it to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

But that didn't stop the City of Elmhurst from honoring the team on Tuesday.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the Elmhurst City Council declared Tuesday "Elmhurst 12U Little League Day."

Players were on hand to take photos with Mayor Scott Levin and their special proclamation.

Afterward, they celebrated at Doc's Victory Pub, where fans cheered them on throughout the season.

