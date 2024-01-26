Woman struck and killed by minivan in west suburban Chicago

Woman struck and killed by minivan in Elmhurst

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman using a cane was struck and killed while crossing the street Friday morning in west suburban Elmhurst.

The woman was hit by a minivan around 7 a.m. at the intersection of York Street and Diversey Avenue.

Police confirmed the woman was killed. Her name and age were not immediately available.

Northbound York Street was closed between Diversey and Grand Avenue while police investigated.