Elgin police continue search for man with knife who jumped in Fox River

The search continues Saturday for a man who Elgin police said was running away with a large knife and went into the Fox River after an incident Friday morning.

Elgin police confirmed the search resumed.

Police said shortly before 11 a.m., they were called to Highland and State Street after a man was reported as interfering with railroad operations.

Officers made contact with the man, who then ran away and into the Fox River. While he was running, police said officers saw that he had a large knife.

The Elgin Fire Department was called to the River and began a water rescue to get the man back to land. But as they were trying to rescue him, the man went under the water.

Police said they are still working to locate the man.

No further information was immediately available.