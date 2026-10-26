Elgin, Illinois-based Imperio Beef Jerky recalled across Midwest for bypassing federal inspection

An Elgin, Illinois-based company is recalling hundreds of pounds of beef jerky sold across the Midwest because it was not inspected before going out for sale.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that Imperio Distribution is recalling about 946 lbs. of ready-to-eat beef jerky because they were not subject to federal inspection and misbranded with an unauthorized USDA inspection mark.

The jerky was packaged between January and October of 2026. The following types were all recalled:

2 oz. sealed bag of "IMPERIO FUEGO BEEF JERKY (CARNE SECA)."

2 oz. sealed bag of "IMPERIO ORIGINAL BEEF JERKY (CARNE SECA)."

2 oz. sealed bag of "IMPERIO LIMÓN BEEF JERKY (CARNE SECA)."

The USDA said the recalled bags have an unapproved use of another facility's inspection mark, identified as "1885" in the USDA mark of inspection.

The jerky was distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

The USDA said they have not received any confirmed reports of illness or injury from anyone who consumed the jerky, but anyone worried about illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider.

Food that bypasses inspection could contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria or other contaminants. If you have the impacted jerky, the USDA advises you do not eat it. Instead, throw it away or return it to where you purchased it.