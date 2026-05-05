Live updating Indiana 2026 primary election results for U.S. House

Indiana voters are choosing nominees for the U.S. House under existing district boundaries during Tuesday's primary elections, though none of the state's nine congressional seats is expected to play a significant role in the broader fight for House control in November.

One notable contest is the Democratic primary in the 7th Congressional District, where U.S. Rep. Andre Carson is seeking renomination to a 10th full term. He faces three challengers: George Hornedo, an attorney and political consultant; Destiny Wells, an attorney, Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and the 2024 Democratic nominee for state attorney general; and Denise Paul Hatch, a former Center Township constable who is appealing a 2024 felony conviction for official misconduct.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly. Half of the state's 50 Senate seats and all 100 House seats are on the ballot in 2026.

Follow this page for live updating primary election results in Ohio on Tuesday.

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Indiana State Senate Results