Darren Bailey makes his closing arguments to Illinois voters ahead of Election Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey was busy on Monday in Oak Brook and Bourbonnais ahead of Tuesday's election. He was expected to end the day in Merrionette Park with a Get Out the Vote event at 7 p.m.

Bailey started at a hotel in Oak Brook where he was joined by supporters. He vowed if elected to fire the entire state School Board of Education and appoint a health director who wouldn't mandate COVID-19 vaccines for school age children.

Bailey then made a stop in Bourbonnais at an event held at a construction rental company he encouraged his base to vote on Tuesday.

"I'm going to need you right there alongside me as we clean our schools up, as we restore safety to our streets and honoring the men and women who serve and protect our property and our persons, and as we start to get our taxes lower," he said. "[Incumbent Gov.] JB Pritzker has failed us miserably and it's time to take our government back. That's what we are going to do tomorrow."

Bailey is scheduled to head to Springfield on Tuesday where he will watch the results come in and host a party.