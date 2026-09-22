Elderly driver backs into Cary, Illinois, home, fire officials say

An elderly driver caused some significant damage when she backed into a home in Cary, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Cary Fire Protection District said around 12 p.m. they were called to the 700 block of Fox Trail Terrace for a reported car crash with a person trapped.

When they arrived, they said a small sedan had reversed into a home on the west side of the road. The driver had already been able to get out of the car and was not hurt, and the one adult in the home at the time of the crash was not injured either, fire officials said.

The crash caused significant damage to a support column for the garage, according to fire officials, which raised concerns about the stability of the front of the home. The car the elderly woman was driving was also badly damaged.

With help from neighboring first responders, Cary fire crews stabilized and secured the damaged part of the home so It can be repaired. With that damage stabilized, officials deemed the home habitable.

It was not clear if any charges or citations against the driver were pending.