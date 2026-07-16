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4 injured after fiery multi-vehicle crash on Eisenhower Expressway

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl
Kris Habermehl
Reporter
Kris Habermehl is a traffic and breaking news reporter for CBS News Chicago.
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Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

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Four people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway early Thursday morning. 

At least four vehicles were involved in a serious crash just past Ashland Avenue. At least one car was on fire as a result of the crash.

The Chicago Fire Department said four people were taken to local hospitals, including two in critical condition and one in serious condition. 

All lanes have reopened. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

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