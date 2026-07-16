4 injured after fiery multi-vehicle crash on Eisenhower Expressway
Four people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway early Thursday morning.
At least four vehicles were involved in a serious crash just past Ashland Avenue. At least one car was on fire as a result of the crash.
The Chicago Fire Department said four people were taken to local hospitals, including two in critical condition and one in serious condition.
All lanes have reopened.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.