Edgewater Music Festival rocks Broadway near Thorndale Avenue in Chicago

The Edgewater Music Festival was under way this weekend on Chicago's north lakefront.

The block party, held from Friday through Sunday, featured dozens of touring and local music acts. More than 100 vendors and 10 local restaurants were also represented.

On Sunday, the events started on the North Stage at Broadway and Thorndale Avenue with a drag brunch from Hamburger Mary's, which closed its old location in Andersonville back in 2020, but opened a new location at 1055 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. last year.

Blues guitarist and singer Fruteland Jackson; five-piece Chicago rock band SmackTalk, who recently released the single "Saltine Supernova;" Midwest indie saxophone-driven band Flake Michigan; veteran high-energy rock band Inept; and punky alternative rock band Spitalfield were also set to perform on the stage.

On the Victory Honda South Stage at Broadway and Ardmore Avenue, School of Rock Andersonville. Also on deck for the South Stage were indie rock band The Jagbags; dream pop and shoegaze band Snowcuffs; Josh Chicoine's folk rock project Cult Canyon; art rock band Neptune's Core, composed of two pairs of sisters; and indie rock band Maps & Atlases.

The block party will run until 10 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested for entry.