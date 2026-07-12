Edgewater Greek Fest, Andersonville Vintage Market to draw in Chicagoans Sunday

The Edgewater Greek Fest was in its second and final day Sunday with a celebration of Greek culture.

The festival was set to take place from noon until 10 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church, at 5649 N. Sheridan Rd. at Hollywood Avenue and the mouth of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The annual festival brings together parishioners and others attending to enjoy authentic food such as gyros, souvlaki, pastitsio and spanakopita along with pastries and drinks, traditional dancing, live music, kids' games, vendors, and a parish boutique.

The festival was also held on Saturday.

This year also marks 100 years for St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church. The church was founded on Dec. 19, 1926, in a two-story brownstone building at the southwest corner of Winthrop and Hollywood avenues, and its current church was completed in 1956.

Also under way Sunday was the Andersonville Vintage Market, where shoppers can find everything from home décor, vinyl, and furniture to jewelry and clothes from local retailers. The event was set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the St. Gregory the Great Church parking lot, near Gregory and Paulina streets.

There is a $5 suggested donation to get in.

The Andersonville Vintage Market will also be held on Sundays July 26, Aug. 9 and 23, and Sept. 13 and 27.