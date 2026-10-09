Tire flies off SUV on Edens Expressway, hits windshield of oncoming car in Wilmette, Illinois
One person was taken to the hospital after a tire flew off an SUV on the Edens Expressway, striking a vehicle on the opposite side of the interstate in north suburban Wilmette.
The Wilmette Fire Department said it happened around 10:35 a.m. on the Edens near Glenview Road.
Illinois State Police don't know how the tire flew off the northbound Toyota SUV before it struck the windshield of a southbound Porsche.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.