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Tire flies off SUV on Edens Expressway, hits windshield of oncoming car in Wilmette, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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One person was taken to the hospital after a tire flew off an SUV on the Edens Expressway, striking a vehicle on the opposite side of the interstate in north suburban Wilmette.

The Wilmette Fire Department said it happened around 10:35 a.m. on the Edens near Glenview Road.

Illinois State Police don't know how the tire flew off the northbound Toyota SUV before it struck the windshield of a southbound Porsche.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

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