Tire flies off SUV on Edens Expressway, hits windshield of oncoming car in Wilmette, Illinois

One person was taken to the hospital after a tire flew off an SUV on the Edens Expressway, striking a vehicle on the opposite side of the interstate in north suburban Wilmette.

The Wilmette Fire Department said it happened around 10:35 a.m. on the Edens near Glenview Road.

Illinois State Police don't know how the tire flew off the northbound Toyota SUV before it struck the windshield of a southbound Porsche.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.