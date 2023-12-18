Jury could begin deliberations in corruption trial of former Chicago alderman Ed Burke

Jury could begin deliberations in corruption trial of former Ald. Ed Burke

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal jury could begin deliberations to decide the fate of the man who was once Chicago's most powerful and longest-serving alderman.

Ed Burke is facing that decision after a six-week trial on a 14-count federal indictment.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the legacy of the former 14th Ward alderman will be decided behind closed doors. Nine women and three men will decide whether Burke will be convicted of corruption. This could come just before Christmas and days away from Burke's 80th birthday.

As soon as the jury enters the courthouse this morning, there will be 300-plus pages of jury instructions that could last between three and four hours.

Afterward, the jury will meet in a back room with doors locked and begin deliberations.

On Friday, closing arguments wrapped.

Burke's defense team calls this case "thin" and is asking the jury to let common sense prevail and bring back a not-guilty verdict.

Prosecutors in the federal case say "The crimes that happened here occurred at the intersection of power and opportunity...."

Burke is facing charges including racketeering, bribery, and extortion - most center on allegations that the former alderman used his power to leverage business for his private law firm.

Attorneys for the other two defendants, Burke's aid Pete Andrews, and businessman Charles Cui presented their closing arguments on Friday.

Jury instructions start at 9:30 a.m. Monday.