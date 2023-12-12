Ed Burke Trial: Defense rests in corruption trial of former Chicago alderman

CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller on former Chicago alderman-turned-FBI mole taking the stand in corrup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The defense team for former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke rested its case in his corruption trial on Tuesday.

CBS 2's Chris Tye reported that testimony in the case appeared to be wrapped up late Tuesday. The two other defendants in the case, developer Charles Cui and longtime Burke aide Pete Andrews, said they would not present witnesses in the case.

The jury is expected to return Wednesday afternoon.

The latest developments came after Danny Solis, the former Chicago alderman-turned-FBI mole, took the stand. The defense questioned Solis about recordings he made of his conversations with Burke.

CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller questioned the relevance of Solis' testimony in the case.

"I can't figure out ...what the advantage was to put him on the stand," Miller said.

Solis is the person who flipped on Burke – recording hundreds or even thousands of conversations that have served the background of federal prosecutors' case against Burke.

Miller added Burke's defense was trying to "dirty him up" and cast Solis as not credible. But Miller said that it's irrelevant as the conversations were recorded and showed Burke talking about alleged attempts to shake down a Burger King franchisee. Prosecutors allege Burke tried to garner legal work from the restaurant owner in order to get city approval for a driveway permit, a problem the former alderman created in order to solve and financially benefit from.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.